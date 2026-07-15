Brussels Tightens Policy: Military-Age Ukrainians Face Restricted Protection from 2027

The countries of the European Union have agreed that, starting from March 2027, temporary protection will be provided to new applicants from Ukraine only on the condition that they fulfil their military obligations on the territory of Ukraine. This is stated in a document published on the official website of the Council of the EU.

“Taking into account the changing defence needs of Ukraine, temporary protection will in the future be granted only to those who fulfil their military obligations on the territory of Ukraine,” the document says.

The new rule will apply only to new applicants and will not affect Ukrainians who are already benefiting from temporary protection in EU countries.

At the same time, EU countries have agreed to extend the temporary protection mechanism for persons who left Ukraine for another year — until 4 March 2028. According to the Council of the EU, as of 31 May 2026, approximately 4.38 million people were benefiting from temporary protection in the European Union. The mechanism has been in effect since March 2022 and provides the right to residence, access to the labour market, medical care, education and social support.

The decision of the Council of the EU will be officially approved in the coming weeks and will enter into force after publication in the Official Journal of the EU