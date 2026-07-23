Bulgaria will allow the US Air Force to temporarily station tanker aircraft at Bezmer Air Base.

The initiative has received support in the country's parliament. Tehran is already declaring that such cooperation between Sofia and Washington is unacceptable, while opposition parties in Bulgaria objecting to this action.

Nevertheless, the decision has been made. The US Air Force will be able to station eight tanker aircraft and up to 250 troops at the Bulgarian base. They are expected to remain there until October. The US plans to use the equipment to refuel aircraft as part of the operation against Iran.