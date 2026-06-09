The new Bulgarian government will stop supplying weapons to Ukraine because it "needs people, not weapons," as the country's Defense Minister has stated. He also called for "a just peace, the terms of which will be determined by both sides of the conflict."

"The time has come to seek a just peace, which must be determined by each of the two parties to the conflict. Of course, the role of the European Union is extremely important. This role could hardly be called that of a mediator, if only because the European Union has, in one way or another, assisted Ukraine in its efforts in this war. Ukraine needs more people, not more weapons. They already have enough weapons from us, so we are not envisaging providing additional weapons to the Ukrainian army."