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Bulgaria Refuses to Supply Weapons for Kyiv
The new Bulgarian government will stop supplying weapons to Ukraine because it "needs people, not weapons," as the country's Defense Minister has stated. He also called for "a just peace, the terms of which will be determined by both sides of the conflict."
Dimitar Stoyanov, Bulgarian Defense Minister:
"The time has come to seek a just peace, which must be determined by each of the two parties to the conflict. Of course, the role of the European Union is extremely important. This role could hardly be called that of a mediator, if only because the European Union has, in one way or another, assisted Ukraine in its efforts in this war. Ukraine needs more people, not more weapons. They already have enough weapons from us, so we are not envisaging providing additional weapons to the Ukrainian army."
The country's Prime Minister shares this point of view. Until January, he served as President of Bulgaria and repeatedly opposed the European Union's continued military support to Ukraine. He also called for lifting sanctions against the Kremlin on the grounds that they are damaging the European economy.