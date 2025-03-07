3.58 BYN
Bulgarian President: Ukrainian Conflict Drags Europe Down
The Ukrainian conflict is dragging Europe down, stated Bulgarian President Rumen Radev. He expressed concern that the situation is unlikely to improve. During the recent Council of Europe meeting in Brussels, there was a lot of talk about rearmament and almost nothing about ending the crisis in Ukraine.
According to Sofia, Brussels' position that peace can be achieved through force appears unrealistic and ineffective. Radev urged for alternative approaches to resolve the conflict, emphasizing that only then can Ukraine be rebuilt and regional stability restored.