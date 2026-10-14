Catalan farmers on hundreds of tractors launch massive march on Barcelona

Catalan farmers on hundreds of tractors have begun a massive march on Barcelona. Convoys of agricultural machinery have brought traffic to a standstill on the region's key highways.

The protesters intend to demand that Madrid provide emergency financial aid to save their farms, drastically cut the value-added tax (VAT) on local agricultural produce, and introduce special reduced rates for electricity and fuel. Farmers emphasize that the sector is on the brink of mass bankruptcy due to soaring production costs and a lack of state support.