CEC Certifies State Duma Results: United Russia Wins 349 Seats

Russia’s Central Election Commission has approved the results of the State Duma elections. United Russia will take 349 seats, the Communist Party of the Russian Federation 37, the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia 23, New People 19, A Just Russia 17 and Rodina 1. Four further seats go to independent candidates. CEC Chair Ella Pamfilova announced the figures at a commission meeting convened to certify the results, TASS reports.

“The deputy mandates have been distributed as follows: United Russia received 349 seats. The Communist Party of the Russian Federation received 37, LDPR 23, New People 19 and A Just Russia 17. One seat went to the Rodina party and four to self-nominated candidates,” Pamfilova said.

Turnout stood at 59.80 percent, with 67,448,094 people casting ballots, the CEC chair added.