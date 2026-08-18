China Deploys AI That Hunts Drones by the Sound of Their Engines
Text by:Editorial office news.by
China has created a distinctive system for hunting drones.
The newest complex detects unmanned aircraft by the characteristic sound of their engines. Artificial intelligence instantly filters out the noise of wind or birds.
High-resolution cameras and thermal imagers then lock onto the target and track it in real time. Precise coordinates are immediately passed to interception systems that disable the aircraft.
According to the developers, this combined approach guarantees near-complete closure of the air perimeter.