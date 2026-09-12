China in 2027 will accept the chairmanship in BRICS.

Chairman of the PRC Xi Jinping stated that the PRC in 2027 will accept the chairmanship in BRICS. This TASS writes with a reference to Central Television of China.

As the Chinese leader specified at the 18th summit of BRICS in New Delhi, China will also conduct the 19th summit of the association.

The 18th summit of BRICS passes in New Delhi on 12–13 September. The capital of India receives 26 delegations from different countries, including partner states, and also international organizations. The main theme of the current Indian chairmanship in BRICS is “Building Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Principles of Sustainable Development.”

Belarus takes part in the summit as a partner state of BRICS. By the commission of President Alexander Lukashenko our country at the summit Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov represents.