Death toll in AFU shelling of Lugansk rises to four, 43 more injured
The today's shelling of Lugansk by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) killed four people and injured 43 others, including four children, BELTA reports citing TASS.
In Lugansk, the entrance of a five-story apartment building collapsed after the AFU strike. According to the local authorities, the bodies of four dead civilians have been recovered from under its rubble.
According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, at the moment all the residents of the house, damaged by the AFU attack on Lugansk, have left the danger zone. Heavy machinery will be brought in to remove the rubble at the site of the house collapse.
The Russian Defense Ministry said that today at 11:00 the AFU hit residential neighborhoods in Lugansk with five ATACMS missiles manufactured by the United States. As the ministry noted, “the Kiev regime has committed a crime against the peaceful population” in Luhansk using “weapons supplied by the West.” At the same time, four ATACMS missiles were shot down by Russian air defense, while one hit two houses.
The authorities in Lugansk report that two houses were completely destroyed due to today's strike by Ukrainian forces. An operational headquarters is working to help those affected by the missile strike.
Overall, the Ukrainian attack damaged more than 30 multi-story houses in the eastern part of Lugansk, two schools, three kindergartens and a local college.
