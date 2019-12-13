The invasion of Kursk Region by the AFU has completely changed the international attitude to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. For a long time, official Kiev has been playing to the public from the position of a victim and diligently protecting its status.

All raids by subversive groups into Russian regions were carried out under the cover of collaborators from the Russian Volunteer Corps. Official Kyiv denied its participation and made it look like a civil conflict.

Ukraine's large-scale invasion of Kursk Region and occupation of settlements deprived official Kyiv of the status of a victim and made it an equal participant in the conflict in the eyes of the collective South. Vladimir Zelensky's Kursk operation finally changed the accents. Today there is hardly any chance for a rapprochement between Russia and Ukraine. The possibility of dialog, peaceful conferences and referendums in the short term is buried under the rubble of civilian infrastructure in Kursk Region.

Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister

Our readiness for negotiations should not have caused anyone any doubts. Although, of course, after the adventure in Kursk Region, any talks on this issue become irrelevant.