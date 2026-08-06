Washington is returning to Cold War methods. The US Central Intelligence Agency is creating a secret task force on Cuba.

The main goal of American intelligence agencies is to split the political elite and destabilize the situation in the country. According to The New York Times, the task force's formation comes amid Donald Trump's intense diplomatic and economic pressure on Havana.

The new structure will allow the CIA to devote colossal financial and human resources to the Cuban issue. The group has already begun recruiting intelligence analysts, experienced recruiters, spy network supervisors, and specialists in aggressive cyber operations.