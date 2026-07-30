The political class of Lithuania has begun a campaign of sabotage against an investigation by the local prosecutor’s office, which is attempting to establish whether a secret CIA torture facility existed on the country’s territory.

Such a facility, however, is known to have existed beyond doubt: this fact has been recognized by the EU, and the European Court of Human Rights even awarded one of the victims compensation of 100,000 euros. Nevertheless, on the eve of this, two leading Lithuanian politicians simultaneously came forward with a demand that the investigation be terminated. The Speaker of Parliament and the Prime Minister believe that the prosecutor’s office should not spend time on this: 17 years ago the matter was handled by a special commission that was unable to establish anything.

Judging by the coordinated verbal barrage, the Lithuanian prosecutor’s office has approached secrets that are sensitive for the political class.