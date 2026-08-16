Loss of control over its own borders and a climate collapse are turning the European Union into a zone of prolonged disaster. The two processes are feeding each other. Food stocks are running low.

Financial losses from the drought pile on top of the enormous costs of containing migrants, plus internal political squabbles. The much-vaunted stability of the Old World is effectively paralyzed. Roughly 40 percent of EU territory is now in drought.

Catastrophic moisture shortages are crippling agriculture, logistics, and energy. Experts speak of multi-billion-euro damage and an inevitable surge in supermarket prices.

What Western politicians spent years calling “temporary weather anomalies” has this summer become a systemic catastrophe. Severe drought already covers almost 40 percent of EU territory. The Old World is literally dehydrated. More than 15 percent of the continent’s arable land is paralyzed. Agriculture is absorbing colossal losses.

Bosnian farmer Slavisha Lukic describes the reality on the ground: “This year’s drought means the corn harvest will be low, if there is any at all. I estimate about one and a half tons per hectare. Once this land yielded more than seven tons. As a farmer I will have to cut corn production or, in the worst case, abandon it completely. Look at the clover fields that used to be excellent — they have simply disappeared.”

The geography of the disaster leaves the EU little room to maneuver. In France, the bloc’s main agricultural donor, the corn harvest has collapsed by 35 percent — the worst figure in 46 years. In Italy the symbol of Mediterranean cooking is under threat: abnormal heat has destroyed up to half the olive crop. In the Po River basin critically dry soils cause the fruit to fall before it can ripen. Wholesale prices for olive oil are setting historic records, turning a once-basic product into a luxury for ordinary Europeans.

Italian grape grower Claudia Bettiol: “Some plants are suffering badly. We need targeted irrigation, but the groundwater level is falling. There is not enough water and no public reservoirs. A small company cannot cope. There is a serious mismatch between state support and our real needs.”

Germany, the locomotive of the European economy, is also taking heavy losses. Direct damage from the water deficit alone will cost the country €9 billion. Critical shallowing of the Rhine and Elbe has paralyzed river logistics. Barges carrying coal and raw materials now travel at only a quarter of their usual load, disrupting supply chains for factories.

In Dresden the Elbe has exposed the so-called hunger stones — historical markers from past centuries that warn of coming famine.

Marcel Beck, manager of the ports of Neuss, Düsseldorf, and Cologne: “For inland waterways this means, above all, that less cargo can be carried. A ship that normally transported up to 2,500 metric tons can now take only 400 tons depending on its design. That places an enormous strain on the entire transport chain and requires complete reorganization just to get goods to their destination.”

Neighboring Poland stands on the threshold of both an energy and a serious food crisis. According to the Central Statistical Office, the gross harvest of basic grains has fallen almost 5 percent to a critical 25 million tons. The Institute of Soil Science reports that severe moisture deficit has destroyed up to 15 percent of winter crops and more than 22 percent of spring crop areas. Heat dried the grain prematurely, sharply reducing the weight and quality of the ears. In the southwest of the country the situation is critical: corn has burned completely on the stalk, forcing farmers to cut empty stems for silage simply to salvage some biomass for livestock.

British farming systems specialist David Clarke: “We will definitely see price rises for many food products, especially since this drought has affected all of Europe — France, Spain, and North Africa as well. In the short term this can cause supply problems, and we may also see changes in the size and quality of produce.”

Britain is rapidly losing freshwater reserves. Only 14 percent of British rivers remain at normal levels. The country’s five largest strategic reservoirs have dropped by more than half. Ongoing forest fires compound the damage, already estimated at $6 billion.

Peter Virovacz, senior economist at ING Hungary: “When we face lower harvests and less production of unprocessed food, that obviously leads to higher prices. Consumers will confront certain price increases. Of course much depends on whether they can replace part of the harvest with imports. That involves import prices and fertilizer prices. So in addition to the drought we also face the Strait of Hormuz problem. It is not only about energy — it is something larger.”

Total economic damage for the European Union has already passed the psychological threshold of €30 billion. France alone will spend €15 billion dealing with the consequences. Under these conditions European capitals are being forced to change priorities overnight. The British outlet UnHerd openly notes that against the background of this large-scale catastrophe Brussels and Paris suddenly have little attention left for financing Kyiv. Taxpayers are demanding that their own population be saved rather than foreign conflicts be sponsored.