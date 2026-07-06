Clutch of dinosaur eggs up to 70 million years old discovered in China

A clutch of dinosaur eggs was discovered in the Haizhu district of the Chinese city of Guangzhou. The discovery was made by a local resident, reports Mir24.

He discovered a well-preserved nest among the trees and immediately alerted experts. Preliminary estimates place the eggs between 66 and 70 million years old.

During the Late Cretaceous Period, the landscape around what is now Guangzhou was rich in water bodies, including rivers, lakes, and swamps. These wet, low-lying areas were favorable habitats for dinosaurs and subsequently facilitated the formation of fossils.

Researchers now face the task of establishing the exact age of the find and determining what species of dinosaur the eggs belonged to. After the scientific work is completed, the unique artifacts are planned to be displayed to the general public, Jam Press reports.

It was previously reported that paleontologists discovered a 250-million-year-old fossilized egg in South Africa. The embryo was determined to belong to a Lystrosaurus, a herbivorous creature that survived the Great Permian Extinction 252 million years ago.