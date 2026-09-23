Conflict in Ukraine, Russia-US Relations: Lavrov and Rubio Meet on Sidelines of UN General Assembly

According to a statement by the US State Department, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine and bilateral relations between the US and Russia. TASS reports this information.

"Rubio met today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. The Secretary of State discussed the war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as bilateral relations between Russia and the US," the US foreign policy agency stated.

The talks between Lavrov and Rubio in New York, held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, lasted more than 50 minutes.

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly officially opened in New York on September 8, 2026. As is tradition, a high-level week is taking place as part of the General Assembly. The general debate is being held from September 22 to 26 and on September 28.