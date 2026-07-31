Conflict with Iran Becomes One of the Most Unpopular in US History

The Iranian conflict has in a matter of months become one of the most unpopular in the history of the United States: according to the latest poll, only 32% of Americans approve of and support it. In this connection Congress is actively advancing on the positions of the executive branch and President Trump.

The day before, by a margin of just one vote, supporters of the American leader only by a miracle managed to defeat another resolution that prohibited the White House from conducting war without parliamentary authorization.

Deputies, however, are also advancing on another flank. A commission has been created to investigate the deaths of six servicemen during the current conflict in the Middle East. The soldiers became victims of an Iranian strike on an American military facility in Kuwait. According to the deputies, the rank-and-file personnel died because of the cowardice of the commander, as he abandoned them at their post without precise instructions and then failed to order assistance with sufficient promptness.