Cuba's Foreign Ministry: Use of Military Force against Republic to Be Monstrous International Crime

The United States would commit a monstrous crime if it decided to use military force against Cuba. This statement was made by the republic's Deputy Foreign Minister, Carlos Fernández de Cossío, TASS reports.

"The use of military force against Cuba—a peaceful neighboring country—would be a monstrous international crime," he said in an interview with the American television channel C-SPAN.

According to de Cossío, it "would be naive" for Cuban authorities not to prepare for the possibility that U.S. threats could be carried out. The Deputy Foreign Minister noted that, over the past few months, the country's representatives have held "contacts and meetings" with the U.S. government, although these "did not lead to significant progress." "We are ready to engage with the U.S. in a respectful manner, with mutual respect," he added.

Earlier, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, speaking during the general debate at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, stated that if the United States were to carry out a military threat, the republic would exercise its legitimate right to self-defense with full determination. U.S. President Donald Trump, for his part, said he did not think Washington would need to use military force against Havana, as the two sides would eventually reach an agreement. At the same time, the American leader reiterated that things in Cuba are "going very badly."

Last week, CBS News, citing an internal U.S. Army document and various sources, reported that the country's armed forces are continuing preparations for a possible military operation in Cuba. As noted, the Army is considering the deployment of six types of units to the area of responsibility of U.S. Southern Command, which encompasses Central and South America as well as the Caribbean.