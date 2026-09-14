Four key Eurozone economies have crossed the critical threshold beyond which sovereign debt becomes unmanageable. According to media reports, in the first quarter of 2026, the debt-to-GDP ratio reached 139% in Italy, 118% in France, 109% in Belgium, and 100% in Spain.

Interest payments have begun to devour national budgets. Italy is already spending nearly 4% of its GDP on debt servicing, while in France, interest expenses have surpassed the entire defense budget.

The situation in Spain and Belgium is exacerbated by the fact that older, low-interest loans are maturing, forcing the issuance of new bonds at higher interest rates.

At the same time, European authorities are completely ruling out spending cuts or structural reforms. Instead, politicians are merely increasing the tax burden, while the wages and pensions of ordinary Europeans are shrinking due to inflation.