Declassified Pentagon Documents Contain Report on Alleged Alien Remains

In a new portion of declassified Pentagon documents on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) a report has been found with information about the remains of aliens from a spacecraft that allegedly crashed in 1947, Mir24 writes.

In the seventh package of secret materials the testimony of Walter Haut, a former public-affairs officer of the military base in Roswell, was found. The man served there in 1947 and became a direct witness of the so-called Roswell incident, when in the vicinity of the base, according to rumors, a flying disc of aliens crashed (subsequently the authorities stated that the debris belonged to a weather balloon).

It was Haut who published the first official report on behalf of the base command about the find of a flying apparatus. Although this statement was later withdrawn, it still serves as the foundation for hundreds of conspiracy theories about extraterrestrial civilizations.

According to the documents made public on 23 October, in his sworn testimony given in 2002 Haut claimed that he saw on the base in Roswell an egg-shaped object covered with a tarpaulin, as well as the remains of two alien beings. According to the former serviceman, they were “the height of a child, but with disproportionately large heads.”

“I am convinced that what I saw was some kind of flying apparatus from space and its crew,” Haut stated.

As the NewsNation television channel reports, it is noteworthy that Haut’s name was concealed in the published document, yet the text of the testimony exactly matches the account of the serviceman that entered the book by Donald Schmitt and Tom Carey “Witness to Roswell: Unmasking the Government’s Biggest Cover-Up,” published in 2007. Nevertheless, this is the first time that these testimonies appear as an official document of the Pentagon.