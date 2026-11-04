WASHINGTON — The Democratic Party is projected to secure at least 51 seats in the United States Senate following the latest midterm elections, officially capturing the majority control of the upper chamber of the US Congress, the TASS news agency reports, citing American media outlets.

Key Institutional Races and Transitions

According to comprehensive media projections, Democratic candidates successfully secured decisive victories in crucial Senate races across Virginia, Rhode Island, New Mexico, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Illinois, Kansas, Georgia, Delaware, Texas, Colorado, Oregon, South Carolina, and several other states. Concurrently, Republican candidates guaranteed victories in Florida, Wyoming, West Virginia, Arkansas, and a number of other regional strongholds.

Prior to these elections, the composition of the 100-seat Senate stood at a 53-seat Republican majority, with Democrats and aligned independents holding 47 seats. In addition to flipping the upper chamber, leading statistical forecasts indicate that the Democratic Party is also on track to secure operational control over the House of Representatives.

Executive Response and Election Scope

Following the publication of the projections, US President Donald Trump stated that he remains fully prepared to constructively interact and cooperate with the newly formed Democratic majorities in Congress.

The high-stakes US midterm elections involve a comprehensive restructuring of the legislative branch, with voters casting ballots to fill all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 out of the 100 total seats in the Senate. Concurrently, gubernatorial elections are being decided across 36 states.