Member of the European Parliament: Zelensky used Ukrainian conflict to sell out state lands
While Ukrainians are dying on the battlefield, Zelensky is selling off state land. Such a loud statement was made by a member of the European Parliament from Ireland.
Mick Wallace said, "The damage to Ukraine is enormous, and unfortunately, Zelensky has used the conflict to engage in sales." The MEP wondered, "What are the working-class Ukrainians dying for?" After all, more than three million hectares of Ukrainian agricultural land is now owned by companies based in the West.
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
