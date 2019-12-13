While Ukrainians are dying on the battlefield, Zelensky is selling off state land. Such a loud statement was made by a member of the European Parliament from Ireland.

Mick Wallace said, "The damage to Ukraine is enormous, and unfortunately, Zelensky has used the conflict to engage in sales." The MEP wondered, "What are the working-class Ukrainians dying for?" After all, more than three million hectares of Ukrainian agricultural land is now owned by companies based in the West.