Dhahran Under Fire: Houthis Target Saudi Aramco Administrative Complex

An attack has been carried out on an administrative building belonging to Saudi Arabia’s state oil company Saudi Aramco in the city of Dhahran, BELTA reports.

The country’s Ministry of Energy stated that the attack caused a “small fire” and that there were no casualties or fatalities.

Earlier, a source told Reuters that a ballistic missile had struck the headquarters of Saudi Aramco, damaging the three upper floors. The complex houses a major operations center that manages the company’s extensive network of onshore and offshore oil platforms, pipelines, refineries, and export terminals.

Over the course of a week, the Houthis have been shelling key Saudi facilities with ballistic missiles and drones, Reuters notes. Riyadh International Airport was hit four times; on 10 October, 13 people were killed there.

It was previously reported that the Saudi-led coalition had struck reserve underground fuel storage facilities and specialized berths belonging to the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah. According to a Houthi spokesman, 104 strikes were carried out against Yemeni territory over the past day.

Armed confrontation between the Houthis and government forces has continued in Yemen since August 2014. In March 2015, a coalition led by Saudi Arabia entered the conflict on the side of the government.

In early August 2026, the Ansar Allah movement intensified its offensive in the southwest of the country, and in September it established control over the port city of Mocha and territories with access to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

On 5 October 2026, Chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Mohammed al-Alimi announced the launch of a large-scale military operation codenamed “Dawn of Yemen,” conducted with the support of the coalition.