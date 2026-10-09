Drone Testing Ground Opened in Lithuania

A drone testing ground has begun operations in Lithuania. It is located in Pabradė at an existing military facility, just 15 km from the border with Belarus. The site features a dedicated area for testing drones, ground and aquatic robots, and other military technologies under conditions simulating real-world scenarios.

In May of this year, it was reported that the Lithuanian Armed Forces were establishing a unit for autonomous and remote-controlled unmanned operations to develop long-range drone capabilities.