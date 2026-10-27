International humanitarian organizations are sounding the alarm: according to fresh data, the volume of fertilizers exported through the Strait of Hormuz has been steadily declining and in October collapsed to zero. After the attack on Iran by the U.S.-Israeli coalition, transit of nitrogen fertilizers had fallen by spring by almost 10 times.

Meanwhile, a quarter of all planetary volumes of nitrogen fertilizers are exported through Hormuz, and of urea — a full third.

In the opinion of experts, a situation has arisen that cannot be regulated by ordinary market methods: no matter how much the selling price of fertilizers rises, it will not be possible to satisfy demand — fertilizers for consumers physically do not exist. For third-world countries this threatens falling harvests.