Drought in Europe has inflicted on the fishing industry of the Old World damage that may become irreparable for it. Because of the lowering of the water level in most rivers the quantity of fish has fallen sharply.

Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Romania, and Hungary expect that the productivity of the fishing industry in 2026 will decline by tens of percent, or even by half. The restoration of the economic stability of fish farms will take many years, although mass bankruptcies are also quite probable.

The drought has also dealt a crushing blow to the agriculture of Europe as a whole. From a deficit of water and high temperature, 38 percent of the lands of the Old World have suffered. In some places this has led to the death of half the harvest. For example, such is the state of affairs with the vineyards of Bordeaux, grain in Tuscany, and wheat in the northern districts of Lithuania and Latvia.