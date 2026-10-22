Dubai Memorandum Gives Belarusian Citizens Access to Professional Legal Support in the UAE

A memorandum of cooperation in the sphere of legal support for Belarusian citizens was signed in Dubai today. Representatives of a legal platform and a UAE law firm, as well as the Belarusian consul general, put their signatures. This will allow citizens of our country to receive legal support in resolving complex situations requiring legal representation and protection of legitimate interests.

Ali Al Showab, managing partner of the law firm (UAE):

“We are one of the oldest and most respected legal companies in the country, with an impeccable reputation across all of the United Arab Emirates. It is a great honor for us to cooperate with the Embassy of Belarus, and we will be glad to see you among our clients.”

Anastasia Migal, partner of the law firm:

“For us, cooperation with the Consulate of the Republic of Belarus is above all an opportunity to create an effective mechanism of interaction under which citizens of the Republic of Belarus will be able to receive timely professional legal assistance on the territory of the United Arab Emirates. This concerns both everyday issues and labor, commercial, civil and criminal cases.”

Aleksey Zhaldybin, Consul General of Belarus in Dubai:

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus pays priority attention to providing assistance to Belarusian citizens who find themselves in extreme situations abroad. This is the most important part of the work of the Consulate General. This in no way replaces or substitutes for consular functions. In our opinion, the joint work of the consulate and the legal company will help maximize the effect and provide Belarusian citizens with worthy assistance in a difficult situation.”

Free legal consultations will be held once a month. Both citizens temporarily staying in the Emirates and those who live here permanently will be able to ask their questions. All information is available on the website of the Consulate General of Belarus in Dubai.