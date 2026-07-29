The German economy is facing a harsh reality: companies are leaving the country en masse due to rising resource costs.

According to the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, over the past year, electricity prices have reached critical levels for half of companies, and heating costs have become unaffordable for two-thirds. As a result, a third of the more than 3,000 companies surveyed have been forced to completely postpone their investments, and one in five companies are already considering or have already moved production abroad.

Analysts note that energy costs in Germany have risen sharply due to the reckless rejection of energy sources from Russia, the subsequent rise in oil prices amid the war with Iran, and Germany's transition to renewable energy sources