Joe Biden proudly admits his involvement: It was me who suggested bombing Belgrade

Against the backdrop of general Western hysteria, the point of the NATO bombing of Yugoslavia in 1999 is more relevant than ever. The U.S. called it a "humanitarian intervention". Though the alliance had blatantly violated international law, the Western media unanimously supported Washington and its allies. And current U.S. President Joe Biden proudly acknowledged his involvement, in fact, in war crimes.


I was me who suggested that Belgrade be bombed. It was me, who suggested sending American pilots and blowing up all the bridges on the Danube.
Joe Biden, President of the United States


