E3 Leaders Outline Conditions for Peace Agreement between Russia and Ukraine

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The E3 leaders support the establishment of direct dialogue between Kyiv and Moscow with the active participation of the United States. At the same time, they insist that Europe play a key role in any settlement. This is stated in a joint statement by the leaders of Great Britain, France, and Germany, adopted following talks in London.

The politicians listed their conditions for a peace agreement in Ukraine: an immediate cessation of all hostilities and holding of negotiations based on the existing frontline.

At the same time, they oppose any change to Ukraine's borders by force and insist on security guarantees for the Kyiv regime. This includes the deployment of a foreign military contingent on Ukrainian territory.

Furthermore, the E3 leaders insist on protecting the security interests of EU countries under any agreement. They also named the continuation of the freeze on Russian assets until the issue of compensation for Ukraine is resolved as another condition.