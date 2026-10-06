EAEU-UAE Economic Partnership Agreement Entered into Force

The EEC press service reported that the Economic Partnership Agreement signed in June 2025 between the Eurasian Economic Union and its Member States, on the one part, and United Arab Emirates, has entered into force.

The agreement envisions significant liberalization of the trade regime: the UAE has opened preferential access for 86% of the product range, covering 98% of the EAEU's export volume.

"The average rate applied by the partner to Union goods is being reduced from 5% to 0.6%. According to our estimates, these concessions will allow EAEU exporters to save up to $266 million annually on customs duties," Andrey Slepnev, Member of the Board (Minister) in charge of Trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission noted. "The expected growth in trade turnover will be at least $5-6 billion in the medium term."

The agreement enshrines modern provisions and mechanisms aimed at developing interaction between business circles, including small and medium-sized enterprises. Cooperation in transport and logistics is envisaged, with the possibility of connecting the UAE to the international North-South corridor.

The EEC Minister called on businesses in EAEU countries to actively exploit these new opportunities and develop cooperation with the Emirati side.

Photo: BelTA