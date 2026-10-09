On October 9, a single phrase is circulating across Polish social networks and parents' group chats: "Bloody Friday." Some schools have closed, and students are staying home—not because of a seasonal virus, but due to an epidemic of bloody violence. There have been several such incidents recently.

It is nothing short of mass insanity. A 15-year-old boy walks into a school and stabs a cleaner to death. Attacks on a principal and a teacher. Attacks on random passersby. It is high time Polish schools introduced a new mandatory subject: "Survival until the Bell Rings."

Violence in Poland: From Hatchet to Homemade Bomb

Friday, 6:00 AM. Police in Szczytno storm the apartment of a 16-year-old. The previous evening, he had posted a video online; wearing a mask and holding a knife, he vowed to carry out a massacre at his school. This marks at least the fifth such incident in just two days.

Over the course of two days, police across Poland inspected more than 10,000 schools and detained 10 individuals.

October 8, morning. An elementary school in the village of Leszczydół-Nowiny, near Wyszków. A 15-year-old enters the building carrying a knife. He stabs a 37-year-old cleaner in the neck; she collapses instantly. He then injures the principal and a teacher.

October 7. Vocational School No. 4 in Ostrołęka. A 19-year-old enters the school and begins attacking students, teachers, and bystanders with a knife. As a result -nine injured, two in serious condition. A homemade explosive device was found in his backpack.

That same day, in the town of Sierpc (Masovian Voivodeship), police detained a 17-year-old. He was at school and had spoken of "planning to do something bad." A search revealed two knives in his possession, and his phone contained a search history related to planning an attack.

An Autumn Marathon of Violence in Polish Schools

September 22, Ptaki (near Kolno): An 11-year-old boy attacks a 10-year-old girl with a small axe right in the school hallway.

September 28, Książki (near Wąbrzeźno): A 13-year-old plots an attack on his school; he is found with a bayonet in his backpack.

September 13, Sosnowiec: Polish law enforcement detains a 16-year-old neo-Nazi who ran online groups; he possesses a vast amount of material regarding "lone-wolf" school shooters.

September 18, Siemianowice Śląskie: Charges filed for plotting a terrorist attack; the intended targets were a school and a mosque. These are not isolated incidents; it is truly an epidemic.

I hate to say "we told you so" yet again, but we turned out to be right. This academic year, Belarus introduced random inspections of schoolchildren's personal belongings. A security guard or school staff member is authorized to check a backpack if there is a suspicion that a child is carrying something prohibited. Previously, a parent’s presence was required for this; now, the presence of a teacher suffices.

Belarus was once again a step ahead. It looked at "foreign experience" and drew conclusions. And here is the result: we have searches in our schools, while others have dead bodies. Perhaps there is a reason why, in certain instances, Belarusians "look at the West" and do the exact opposite?