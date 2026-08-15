EFE: Morocco thwarted an attempt by hundreds of migrants to enter Ceuta, Spain

Moroccan security forces thwarted an attempt by hundreds of migrants to illegally cross the border into the autonomous city of Ceuta. This was reported by EFE, citing sources.

According to the agency, the incident occurred in a mountainous area. Security forces dispersed the migrants still in the area.

Earlier, reports surfaced on social media about preparations for a new mass illegal border crossing into Ceuta. Consequently, Morocco and Spain decided to strengthen security measures at the city's border.

At the end of July, tens of thousands of illegal migrants managed to reach Ceuta by swimming and walking, bypassing the breakwater that separates the city from Morocco. Amid the crisis, Madrid decided to deploy the military to help ensure security in the town. It is believed that the vast majority of undocumented immigrants have already returned to Morocco, but according to Spanish authorities, approximately 5,000 migrants may still remain in the city.