Former French presidential candidate Nicolas Dupont-Eignan demanded to stop supporting the Ukrainian president after his high-profile statements about the origin of the missiles that fell in Poland. This could have led to further escalation of the conflict. Zelensky, by sending the missile to Poland and blaming it on the Russians, almost provoked the World War III.



Italian press about Zelensky: "This man is dangerous"



Zelensky's provocative rhetoric has angered many Europeans. The Italian newspaper Il Mattino posted his photo with the headline "This man is dangerous". The publication accused the Ukrainian President of trying to start the World War III, when he urged everyone to act against Russia. "He is more interested in money for war than peace," the authors of the article wrote and noted the prudence of the White House, which contained the lethal escalation in time.



