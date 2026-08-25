Electricity Prices in Baltic Countries Increased by an Average of 93%

Electricity prices in the Baltic countries increased by an average of 93% in a week, with the highest increase recorded in Latvia, RIA Novosti reports.

"The average electricity price in Latvia last week increased by 84% to €123.83 per MWh. In Lithuania, the average electricity price also increased by 84% to €123.8 per MWh, and in Estonia, the price increased 2.1-fold to €93.07 per MWh," the agency reports, citing Latvenergo data.

In July, the average price per MWh in Latvia was €74.7, in Lithuania €75.6, and in Estonia €43.9.

Wholesale electricity prices are reported to have risen sharply due to insufficient renewable energy generation. In the Nord Pool region (a pan-European energy exchange), solar power generation fell by 22% in a week, reaching its lowest level since April 2026, while wind power output fell by 25%, falling to one of the lowest weekly levels this year.