Elon Musk Promised to Gift one Share of SpaceX to Every Child in US in 2027

American entrepreneur Elon Musk has promised that in 2027, every child in the United States will receive one share of his aerospace company, SpaceX, RIA Novosti reports.

"Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every child in America," he wrote on his social media page on X.

The entrepreneur added that this is just the first of several such initiatives he has planned.

SpaceX is an American company that manufactures space technology. It was founded by Musk in 2002. In February, it was merged with another of Musk’s companies, xAI.