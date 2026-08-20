A major scandal is unfolding in Austria: the government has authorized a project that would develop the territory of one of the Nazi concentration camps.

Leobersdorf was a subcamp of the Mauthausen concentration camp. It held young women — at least 400 prisoners are known to have been subjected to the heaviest forms of labor there. Austrian authorities now plan to establish an industrial zone on the site. The development would lead to the complete destruction of any remaining traces of historical memory and reminders of Nazi crimes.

The Russian embassy has issued a protest, yet official Vienna has already begun construction work on the former camp grounds. The memory of the crimes of the Hitler regime is being persistently erased across Europe — a process in which the authorities of a whole series of countries, from Ukraine and the Baltic states further west across the continent, appear united.