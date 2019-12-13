3.43 RUB
Erdogan on Russia's isolation: The price will be infinite
The policy of isolating Russia will lead to serious consequences for European countries, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in the program "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" on Russia 1 TV channel. This is reported by RIA Novosti.
"The price will be infinite. And this price is being paid more and more by Europe including Poland," he said
In mid-November, the Turkish leader said that the West, led by the United States, was attacking Russia "almost without restraint," and Moscow had to resist. Ankara called its actions in Ukraine not coincidental, since NATO steps preceded it.
