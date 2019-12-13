The Americans are playing without rules in the territory of Europe, they are killing the European Union point by point in different spheres. The results are so obvious that we can say: it has already been done.

The United States has embarked on the final stage of its takeover of Europe, which is how the media have described the American insinuations and diversions. By scaring Europe with its dependence on Russian energy carriers, the US has killed two birds with one stone: it got back its lost dominance in the European energy market and was given even more leverages.

Combining European technologies with our resources would create a new subject of global competition that would leave no room for the US.