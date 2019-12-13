3.40 RUB
If we combine European technology with Russian resources, there will be a new subject of global competition, which will not leave room for the U.S.
The Americans are playing without rules in the territory of Europe, they are killing the European Union point by point in different spheres. The results are so obvious that we can say: it has already been done.
The United States has embarked on the final stage of its takeover of Europe, which is how the media have described the American insinuations and diversions. By scaring Europe with its dependence on Russian energy carriers, the US has killed two birds with one stone: it got back its lost dominance in the European energy market and was given even more leverages.
The supply of U.S. LNG to Europe has also doubled. This is such a fair competition. By undermining Nord Stream, the Americans have forced Europe to finally switch to American gas. In this situation, Europe is clearly losing. Oil tankers from overseas are not at all the same as a pipeline from a neighboring country. The cost of raw materials has increased many times over, as have the utility bills of ordinary citizens. The energy cost for industry and business in the EU has increased in some cases by 10 times.
