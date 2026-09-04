Estonia Obligated to Reimburse EU Budget €60 Million for Missing Ammunition

The scandal in Estonia, which yesterday led to the resignation of the defense minister, is gaining momentum. The country's military budget could lose €60 million, which will have to be returned to Brussels.

The defense minister resigned after his involvement in bizarre military procurement schemes was revealed: the country spent tens of millions on ammunition for Ukraine. However, the funds disappeared, and the ammunition never appeared in the arsenals.

Now it turns out that the Estonians spent European funds, not their own, and the €60 million will now apparently have to be returned to the EU budget.