Estonian authorities intend to demolish another 20–30 Soviet-era monuments, pending consent from their respective owners, the Russian Embassy in Tallinn has reported.

A working group under the Estonian State Chancellery has compiled a list of 322 Soviet-era monuments located within the country. These include monuments related to wartime events, markers at mass graves, and memorial plaques. Of these, 244 have been designated for demolition or replacement, while 74 have been classified as "neutral." According to the Russian Embassy, at least 140 of these monuments have already been destroyed.

"According to relevant authorities, another 20–30 monuments are slated for 'removal'—a process that will proceed once consent is obtained from their owners," stated Kamran Abilov, Russia’s Chargé d'Affaires.

The diplomat added that Tallinn does not notify the Russian Embassy regarding these actions. He noted that this is largely due to a fundamental disagreement regarding the Estonian authorities' overall approach toward monuments commemorating military glory.

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania were among the first former Soviet republics to completely rid themselves of the Soviet legacy in monumental art. Notably, in July, Lithuanian authorities announced their intention to remove the burial sites of Soviet soldiers from within the country.