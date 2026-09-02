False ammunition for the Kyiv regime: the Estonian Centre for Defense Investments (ECDI) managed to transfer almost 60 million euros as an advance payment for artillery shells for Ukraine. This was unexpectedly revealed in a report by the National Audit Office.

The money went "to someone" in secret accounts, but the shells themselves never reached the front. The local press lamented that "Estonia was deceived," although officials themselves initially carried out this scheme under the pretext of "urgent wartime needs."

After the scam was uncovered, the prime minister convened an emergency meeting, where he instructed the Ministry of Defense to present a "tough plan" for resolving the crisis.