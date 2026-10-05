Estonia is redeploying elite troops closer to the Russian border under the pretext of "active defense," the Financial Times reports.

The report specifies that units from the 1st Infantry Brigade are being urgently moved to the town of Jõhvi, located just 50 kilometers from Russia. New bases capable of housing thousands of soldiers are being hastily constructed there and in the border city of Narva. Meanwhile, Estonian intelligence believes that Russia is aiming for a full-scale conflict with NATO.

The country's authorities are already negotiating the purchase of long-range missiles, including those for American HIMARS systems.