The European Union has agreed on a significantly scaled-back 21st package of sanctions against Russia.

The ambitious document, billed as the largest in two years, sparked a profound internal crisis. After three failed attempts, EU ambassadors reached a compromise to extend the oil price cap.

Under the pressure of national interests, the package was stripped of key restrictions. Greece defended the shipment of Russian liquefied natural gas. France and Germany blocked the ban on fish imports, and Austria defended Raiffeisen Bank. Patriarch Kirill and Lukoil founder Vagit Alekperov were also removed from the blacklists. Furthermore, Paris and Rome advocated maintaining visa easing for Russians.