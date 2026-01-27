EU Allocates Tens of Billions of Euros in Military Loans to Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/79d0315a-a076-4f45-93f9-7c386e64245f/conversions/ebb22a3d-343d-462a-ab5f-0526eaeca362-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/79d0315a-a076-4f45-93f9-7c386e64245f/conversions/ebb22a3d-343d-462a-ab5f-0526eaeca362-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/79d0315a-a076-4f45-93f9-7c386e64245f/conversions/ebb22a3d-343d-462a-ab5f-0526eaeca362-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/79d0315a-a076-4f45-93f9-7c386e64245f/conversions/ebb22a3d-343d-462a-ab5f-0526eaeca362-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Brussels has allocated military loans to a significant number of countries, including its Belarusian neighbors. Poland has been approved for €44 billion, Lithuania will receive €6.5 billion, and Latvia €3.5 billion.

But all of these loans will have to be repaid, although interest payments will begin in 2030, with full repayment deferred to the second half of this century.

The allocated funds are to be spent on the purchase or production of weapons, and everything must be European. Thus, it's likely that all the money will go to German arms manufacturers and French manufacturers of high-tech military equipment.