EU Approved the 22nd Package of Sanctions against Russia

Head of EU diplomacy Kaja Kallas announced that the EU has approved a 22nd package of sanctions against Russia, adding approximately 1,600 companies and individuals from the defense sector to the blacklist, BelTA reports.

"EU foreign ministers have just approved the blacklisting of around 1,600 companies and individuals linked to Russia's military-industrial complex," Kallas stated on the social network X.

The sanctions will take effect following the publication of the full list in the Official Journal of the European Union.

Earlier, on October 10, Kallas noted that the EU was dissatisfied with the US decision to allow imports of Russian diesel fuel and intended to adopt a 22nd sanctions package against Russia during the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on October 12.

The US had previously suspended its restrictions on diesel fuel imports from Russia and secondary sanctions regarding its sale on the global market.