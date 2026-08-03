EU calling emergency meeting due to migration crisis in Ceuta

The European Union is calling an emergency meeting due to the migration crisis in Ceuta. Ireland, which holds the EU Presidency, is calling an emergency meeting of the bloc's interior ministers for August 4. Irish Prime Minister Michaël Martin announced this on the social media platform X.

Amid the escalating situation in the Spanish city, the Polish opposition has already demanded radical measures from its government. Przemysław Czarnek, the Law and Justice party's prime ministerial candidate, called on the authorities to immediately suspend the Schengen Agreement: "We demand action similar to what countries like Denmark and Italy immediately took."