EU Defines China as "Strategic Challenge"

China is emerging as a critical long-term strategic challenge for Europe. This assessment of Beijing's geostrategic role was made by EU foreign ministers.

The foreign ministers' report states that due to its economic and technological superiority, China has "asymmetric advantages" over the EU.

The ministers assess that Beijing's growing "ambition and assertiveness," coupled with its "strategic" rivalry with the US, "will increasingly impact the EU's security, competitiveness, economic security, and resilience."