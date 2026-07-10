The Council of the European Union supported the launch of accession negotiations for Ukraine and Moldova on July 14, but only for one cluster. The EU accession negotiation process is divided into 33 sections, which are in turn grouped into six clusters. The start of negotiations does not set any timeframes and does not guarantee EU accession.

Against this backdrop, criticism is being voiced within the European Parliament. A Bulgarian MEP blasted Kyiv's supporters of European integration. Petr Volgin emphasized that the current government in Kyiv is corrupt, destroys freedom, glorifies Nazism, and forces millions of Ukrainians to seek refuge abroad. He quoted: "If Brussels allows such leaders into the European Union, it will undoubtedly become the world champion of hypocrisy."