EU Drafts Security Protocol Modeled on NATO’s Article 4

The European Union is developing a new security protocol modeled on NATO’s Article 4. EU defense ministers are currently discussing a proposal to this effect put forward by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the Financial Times informs.

The mechanism is intended to trigger in the event of attacks on EU countries, facilitating the coordination of a collective response. However, the newspaper notes that many within the EU still question the need for such a mechanism.

Concerns have also been raised regarding the creation of a structure that could potentially compete with existing NATO processes.