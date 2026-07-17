EU Imposed New Sanctions against Russia "for Strikes on Kyiv"

The European Union has imposed sanctions under a new mechanism for the first time "for strikes on Kyiv," targeting five Russians and the ABS Electro group, TASS reports.

The statement said that the restrictions were imposed for "strikes on Kyiv on July 1 and 5" against five individuals and the ABS Electro group, which Brussels accused of producing electronic components for Russian attack drones.

Restrictive measures with this wording have not been imposed previously, but their essence remains unchanged: a ban on entry into the EU and a freeze on assets in Europe. This information was announced two days after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Ukraine. According to Euractiv, she was forced to hide in a bomb shelter in Kyiv on July 15.